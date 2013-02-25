Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 25-March 3

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 25-March 3.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/MCN’s Advanced Advertising



Join B&C/MCN for the annual Advanced Advertising event to discuss the targeted, interactive and on-demand technologies pertinent to today’s marketers, with keynotes from AT&T Adworks’ Chris Monteferrante, Zenith’s John Nitti and Universal McCann’s Dani Benowitz and panel discussions.



When: Wednesday, 1:30-6 p.m.



Where: Roosevelt Hotel, New York

Nickelodeon Upfront

Viacom’s Nickelodeon hopes kids advertisers will still hop on board after the network presents its upfront this week.



When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.



Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, New York

CNBC Primetime Launch

CNBC will tout its new crop of reality shows at a launch event this week.



When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.



Where: Classic Car Club, New York

Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s “The Cable Chiefs” Newsmaker Luncheon



The Hollywood Radio & Television Society invites programming heads Nancy Dubuc of A+E Network, HBO’s Michael Lombardo and Turner’s Steve Koonin to discuss the state of the cable business at its “Cable Chiefs” Newsmaker Luncheon, which will be live-streamed at the HRTS website.



When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. PT



Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 25 *

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Bunheads (season finale)



Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (season finale)



Disney XD: Lab Rats (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!: Burning Love (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: After Lately (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 26 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Celebrity Wife Swap (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Parade’s End (miniseries premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Golden Boy (series premiere)

Syfy: Robot Combat League (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 27 *

9 p.m.

TNT: Boston’s Finest (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Top Chef (season finale)



Syfy: Stranded (series premiere)

USA: Psych (season premiere)

* Thursday, Feb. 28 *

8 p.m.

Weather Channel: Hacking the Planet (series premiere)

9 p.m.

WE tv: Mary Mary (season finale)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Ben Show (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Nathan for You (series premiere)

* Sunday, March 3 *

8 p.m.

History: The Bible (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Red Widow (series premiere)

NBC: All-Star Celebrity Apprentice (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

HBO: Enlightened (season finale)

10 p.m.

History: Vikings (series premiere)