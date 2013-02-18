Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 18-Feb. 24
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 18-Feb. 24.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
NBCUniversal’s Biannual “Power of the Purse” Breakfast and Panel
There is no question the Kardashians have translated pseudo-celebrity into a profitable enterprise. Kim, Khloe and matriarch Kris Jenner will participate in a panel moderated by Suzanne Kolb, president of E! Entertainment-the network that made Kardashian a household name-on the power of celebrity endorsements in NBCUniversal’s biannual “Power of the Purse” breakfast.
When: Thursday, 8:30-10 a.m. PT
When: Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
Dish Network Earnings
When: Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Charter Communications Earnings
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Crown Media Holdings Earnings
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Feb. 18 *
9 p.m.
Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:The Devils Ride (season premiere)
Nat Geo: Inside Combat Rescue (series premiere)
* Tuesday, Feb. 19 *
9 p.m.
CW: Cult (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: Body of Proof (season premiere)
History: Ultimate Soldier Challenge (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: The Jeselnik Offensive (series premiere)
* Wednesday, Feb. 20 *
9 p.m.
Discovery: Pot Cops (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Weed Country (series premiere)
USA: Necessary Roughness (season finale)
* Thursday, Feb. 21 *
10 p.m.
CNBC: American Greed (season premiere)
USA: Suits (season finale)
10:30 p.m.
truTV: Upload With Shaquille O’Neal (series premiere)
* Friday, Feb. 22 *
8 p.m.
Discovery: Gold Rush (live two-hour season finale)
9 p.m.
CBS: CSI: NY (season finale)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Yukon Men (season premiere)
* Saturday, Feb. 23 *
9 p.m.
WE tv: Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? (season premiere)
* Sunday, Feb. 24 *
7:30 p.m.
ABC: Oscars Red Carpet Live
8:30 p.m.
ABC:The 85th Academy Awards
