Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 18-Feb. 24

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 18-Feb. 24.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NBCUniversal’s Biannual “Power of the Purse” Breakfast and Panel

There is no question the Kardashians have translated pseudo-celebrity into a profitable enterprise. Kim, Khloe and matriarch Kris Jenner will participate in a panel moderated by Suzanne Kolb, president of E! Entertainment-the network that made Kardashian a household name-on the power of celebrity endorsements in NBCUniversal’s biannual “Power of the Purse” breakfast.



When: Thursday, 8:30-10 a.m. PT



When: Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

Dish Network Earnings

When: Wednesday, 12 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Charter Communications Earnings

When: Friday, 10 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Crown Media Holdings Earnings

When: Friday, 11 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 18 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:The Devils Ride (season premiere)

Nat Geo: Inside Combat Rescue (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 19 *

9 p.m.

CW: Cult (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Body of Proof (season premiere)

History: Ultimate Soldier Challenge (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Jeselnik Offensive (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 20 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Pot Cops (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Weed Country (series premiere)

USA: Necessary Roughness (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 21 *

10 p.m.

CNBC: American Greed (season premiere)

USA: Suits (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Upload With Shaquille O’Neal (series premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 22 *

8 p.m.

Discovery: Gold Rush (live two-hour season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS: CSI: NY (season finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Yukon Men (season premiere)

* Saturday, Feb. 23 *

9 p.m.

WE tv: Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? (season premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 24 *

7:30 p.m.

ABC: Oscars Red Carpet Live

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The 85th Academy Awards