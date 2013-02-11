Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Style Media’s Upfront 2013

Style Media struts down the runway for its upfront, appropriately held during New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, where Style president Salaam Coleman Smith and designer Betsey Johnson, star of the network’s new reality series, Betsey and Lulu, will tout next season’s collection.



When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.



When: The Box at the Tent, Lincoln Center, New York

Comcast Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, 8:30 am.

Click here to access the webcast.

Discovery Communications Earnings Call

When: Thursday, 7 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

DirecTV Earnings Call

When: Thursday, 2 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

CBS Corp. Earnings Call

When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 11 *

9 p.m.

Travel: Bizarre Foods America (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 12 *

9 p.m.

State of the Union 2013

Airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Oxygen: The Face (series premiere)



Also airing on Bravo and Style.

* Wednesday, Feb. 13 *

8 p.m.

CBS: Survivor: Caramoan - Fans vs. Favorites (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: My Strange Addiction (season premiere)

TNT: Southland (season premiere)

* Thursday, Feb. 14 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Zero Hour (series premiere)

9 p.m.

History: Swamp People (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

AMC: Freakshow (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Immortalized (series premiere)

History: Big Rig Bounty Hunters (series premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 15 *

8 p.m.

HGTV: Spontaneous Construction (series premiere)

* Saturday, Feb. 16 *

9:30 p.m.

WE tv: Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual (season finale)

* Sunday, Feb. 17 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The Amazing Race (season premiere)