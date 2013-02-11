Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Style Media’s Upfront 2013
Style Media struts down the runway for its upfront, appropriately held during New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, where Style president Salaam Coleman Smith and designer Betsey Johnson, star of the network’s new reality series, Betsey and Lulu, will tout next season’s collection.
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
When: The Box at the Tent, Lincoln Center, New York
Comcast Earnings Call
When: Wednesday, 8:30 am.
Click here to access the webcast.
Discovery Communications Earnings Call
When: Thursday, 7 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
DirecTV Earnings Call
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
CBS Corp. Earnings Call
When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Feb. 11 *
9 p.m.
Travel: Bizarre Foods America (season premiere)
* Tuesday, Feb. 12 *
9 p.m.
State of the Union 2013
Airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
Oxygen: The Face (series premiere)
Also airing on Bravo and Style.
* Wednesday, Feb. 13 *
8 p.m.
CBS: Survivor: Caramoan - Fans vs. Favorites (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC: My Strange Addiction (season premiere)
TNT: Southland (season premiere)
* Thursday, Feb. 14 *
8 p.m.
ABC: Zero Hour (series premiere)
9 p.m.
History: Swamp People (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
AMC: Freakshow (series premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC: Immortalized (series premiere)
History: Big Rig Bounty Hunters (series premiere)
* Friday, Feb. 15 *
8 p.m.
HGTV: Spontaneous Construction (series premiere)
* Saturday, Feb. 16 *
9:30 p.m.
WE tv: Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual (season finale)
* Sunday, Feb. 17 *
8 p.m.
CBS: The Amazing Race (season premiere)
