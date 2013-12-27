Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 30

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 30, 2013 - Jan. 5, 2014 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

BCS Bowl Games

College football fans get one last look at the BCS, as next year college football finally gets its playoff, with the Rose and Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day and the Sugar and Orange Bowls to end the week.

Rose Bowl, Michigan State vs. Stanford, Wednesday on ESPN

Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, Baylor vs. UCF, Wednesday on ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Thursday on ESPN

Discover Orange Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, Friday on ESPN

125th Tournament of Roses Parade

The following morning on the West Coast, Legendary Dodgers’ announcer Vin Scully serves as the grand marshal for the 125th Tournament of Roses Parade.

When: Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Where: Pasadena, Calif.

2014 NHL Winter Classic

The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the annual New Year’s day outdoor hockey showdown in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wings and Leafs fans have had to wait a long time for the holiday matchup. The game was originally set for 2013 but was postponed due to a contract dispute between the owners and players. Fans can also watch team alumni battle it out the day before.

Winter Classic, Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

Alumni Showdown, Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 30 *

7 p.m.

UniMas: El Gran Show de los Peques (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Great American Country:Who’s on Deck With Nan Kelly (premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 31 *

2 p.m.

CBS:Hyundai Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

10 p.m.

CBS:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2014

NBC:New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly

CNN:New Year’ Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin

11 p.m.

Fox:New Year’s Eve Live

* Wednesday, Jan. 1 *

11 a.m.

ABC:The 2014 Rose Parade

11:30 a.m.

NBC:The 125th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

12 p.m.

ESPN2:Gator Bowl: Georgia vs. Nebraska

ESPNU:Heart of Dallas Bowl: North Texas vs. UNLV

1 p.m.

ABC:Capital One Bowl: South Carolina vs. Wisconsin

NBC:2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic

ESPN:Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN:Rose Bowl: Michigan State vs. Stanford

8 p.m.

ESPN:Tostitos Fiesta Bowl: Baylor vs. Central Florida

9 p.m.

Discovery:Survivorman (season premiere)

Lifetime:Dance Moms (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Kim of Queens (series premiere)

TLC:My Strange Addiction (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Oxygen:Tattoos After Dark (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 2 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Taste (season premiere)

NBC:Community (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN:Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Wild West Alaska (season premiere)

Travel:Mysteries at the Museum (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:The Assets (series premiere)

Animal Planet:Cold River Cash (series premiere)

Reelz:Steven Seagal Lawman (season premiere)

truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Bravo:Toned Up (series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 3 *

8 p.m.

Fox:AT&T Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN:Discover Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State

10 p.m.

TLC:Something Borrowed, Something New (season premiere)

* Saturday, Jan. 4 *

12 p.m.

Telemundo:La Ruta Blanca (season finale)

1 p.m.

ESPN:BBVA Compass Bowl: Houston vs. Vanderbilt

4:30 p.m.

NBC:NFL: AFC or NFC Wild-Card Game

8 p.m.

NBC:NFL: AFC or NFC Wild-Card Game

10 p.m.

ID:Scorned: Love Kills (season premiere)

HBO:24/7 Red Wings/Maple Leafs: Road to the NHL Winter Classic (season finale)

11:30 p.m.

Cartoon:Space Dandy (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 5 *

1 p.m.

Fox:NFL: NFC Wild-Card Game

4:30 p.m.

CBS:NFL: AFC Wild-Card Game

8 p.m.

Univision:Lo que Más Quieres (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Downton Abbey (season premiere)

Bravo:Blood, Sweat & Heels (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Thicker Than Water (season finale)

History:The Curse of Oak Island (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Bravo:Watch What Happens: Live (season premiere)