Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News’ Fifth Annual OnScreen Media Summit

B&C/Multichannel News will take a hard look at the past year in the television business during its Fifth Annual OnScreen Media Summit, an all-day conference that will hear input from industry leaders including AMC’s Josh Sapan, CBS’ Leslie Moonves, GroupM Worldwide’s Irwin Gotlieb, PBS’ Paula Kerger and many more.



When: Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Sentry Center Midtown East, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

UBS’ 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference



UBS will host its 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference this week, inviting executives such as Viacom’s Philippe Dauman, Neftlix’s Ted Sarandos and HSN’s Mindy Grossman to participate. Other execs from companies including AMC Networks, CBS Corp., DirecTV, News Corp., Time Warner and more will also be in attendance.

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: Grand Hyatt, New York

Click here for more information and webcast details.

PromaxBDA New York Holiday Party

When: Tuesday, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Pegu Club, New York

Click here for more information.

Paley Center for Media - Media Council Breakfast With Evan Shapiro

The Paley Center for Media invites Evan Shapiro, current president of Participant Media and former IFC and Sundance Channel president, to join its Media Council members for a roundtable breakfast.

When: Thursday, 8:15-9:30 a.m.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 3 *

10 p.m.

Travel Channel: Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 4 *

10 p.m.

FX: Sons of Anarchy (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

BET: Vindicated (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Dec. 5 *

9 p.m.

ID: Final Cut (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: The Grammy Nominations Concert LIVE!



Lifetime: The Houstons: On Our Own (season finale)

*Thursday, Dec. 6 *

9 p.m.

WE TV: Tamar & Vince (season finale)

10 p.m.

WE TV: Mary Mary (season premiere)

* Friday, Dec. 7 *

9 p.m.

Disney: Phineas and Ferb (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Hunted (season finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 9 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The Amazing Race (season finale)

9 p.m.

History: Ax Men (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Bamazon (series premiere)

TLC: Sin City Rules (series premiere)