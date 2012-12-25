Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 24-Jan. 6

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 24-Jan. 6.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Winter TCA

The Television Critics Association rings in the new year with the Winter TCA next week, beginning with cable networks such as Nat Geo, HBO and Starz; later, NBC kicks off the broadcast nets by introducing new dramas Deception and Do No Harm and comedy 1600 Penn.

When: Thursday, Jan. 3-Wednesday, Jan. 16

New Year’s Eve Programming



ABC, airing its first NYE celebration since Dick Clark’s passing, kicks off New Year’s Eve with a two-hour special about the legendary host, after which Ryan Seacrest joins with headline musical guest Taylor Swift. Gen Yers can tune to MTV where Jersey Shore stars Snooki and JWOWW host MTV’s Club NYE 2013. Fox goes to Vegas for its own celebration with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, while Carson Daly hosts NBC’s event with musical guests Blake Shelton, among others. See below for more information.

What to Watch…

* Wednesday, Dec. 26 *

9 p.m.

CBS: The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

* Friday, Dec. 28 *

ABC:Back to the Beginning With Christiane Amanpour

* Monday, Dec. 31 *

8 p.m.

ABC: New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Celebrates Dick Clark

CW: iHeart Radio Music Festival

10 p.m.

ABC: Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

NBC: NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly

11 p.m.

Fox: New Year’s Eve Live!

Fox News: All American New Year

MTV: MTV’s Club NYE 2013