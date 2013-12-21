Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 23

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 23 - Dec. 29, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NBA Christmas Day Doubleheader

ABC airs its annual basketball doubleheader with star-studded matchups such as broadway showdown between Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony's Knicks. The nightcap pits LeBron James and the Miami Heat in tinsletown against the Lakers.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on ABC

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 23 *

8 p.m.

NBC:The Sing-Off (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

Travel:Bizarre Foods America (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO2:Boxing’s Best of 2013 (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 24 *

9 p.m.

Esquire:Risky Listing (season finale)

ID:Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (season finale)

10 p.m.

Esquire:White Collar Brawlers (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 25 *

9 p.m.

Travel:White Magic (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire:How I Rock It (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Esquire:Alternate Route (season finale)

* Thursday, Dec. 26 *

9 p.m.

Military:Nazi Hunters (season finale)

* Friday, Dec. 27 *

7 p.m.

UniMas:Pequeños Gigantes

8 p.m.

Bravo:Styled to Rock (season finale)

9 p.m.

CW:Nikita (series finale)

PBS:American Masters (season finale)

* Saturday, Dec. 28 *

12 a.m.

HBO2:Boxing’s Best of 2013 (season finale)

WE tv:The Lylas (season finale)

9 p.m.

ID:Fatal Vows (season finale)

10 p.m.

History 2:Big History (season finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 29 *

7 p.m.

Travel:Scambushed (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Treme (season finale)

10:20 p.m.

HBO:Getting On (season finale)

10:50 p.m.

HBO:Ja’mie: Private School Girl (season finale)