Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 2, 2013

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 2 - Dec. 8, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Visual Revolution Summit

Industry leaders head to the Big Apple to The Visual Revolution Summit where they will discuss media advancements for brands, publishers and agencies. Participants will get to listen in on fireside chats and addresses, learn about case studies and meet some of the companies on the cutting edge of the revolution. Scheduled speakers include The Weather Channel’s Scot Safon, Turner Broadcasting’s Balaji Gopinath and Edelman’s Steve Rubel. The inaugural invite-only event is presented by visual media marketer Chute.

When: Thursday

Where: Altman Building, NYC

Network Holiday Parties

The holidays are in full swing this week with Discovery and Showtime hosting their invite-only soirees. Attendees can “Toast the Holidays” with Discovery Communication’s David Zaslav in New York City while West Coast revelers can schmooze with Showtime execs and talent in Beverly Hills.

Discovery -- Tuesday, The Campbell Apartment, Grand Central Terminal NYC

Showtime -- Thursday, private residence, Beverly Hills

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 2 *

12 a.m.

Comedy:Brody Stevens: Enjoy It

8 p.m.

Univision:Por Siempre Mi Amor (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Best Funeral Ever (series premiere)

truTV:Full Throttle Saloon (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Cartoon:Rick and Morty (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 3 *

8 p.m.

TV Guide:Mother of All Talent (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:What Would You Do? (season premiere)

ABC Family:Shipping Wars (season premiere)

Syfy:Naked Vegas (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 4 *

8 p.m.

Esquire:On the Table With Eric Ripert (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:State of Play (series premiere)

TNT:Mob City (series premiere)

Travel:Sturgis Raw (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Oxygen:Best Ink (season premiere)

Syfy:Killer Contact (series premiere)

TV Land:Kirstie (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel:Mud People (series premiere)

* Thursday, Dec. 5 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Millionaire Matchmaker (season premiere)

TLC:Gypsy Sisters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Courtney Loves Dallas (series premiere)

Lifetime:Come Dine With Me (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:Panic Button (series premiere)

* Friday, Dec. 6 *

9 p.m.

Showtime:Time of Death (season finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 8 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E/History/Lifetime:Bonnie & Clyde (miniseries premiere)

Military:The Bible’s Greatest Secrets (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Dude, You’re Screwed (series premiere)