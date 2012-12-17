Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 17-Dec. 23

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 17-Dec. 23.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C’s Hall of Fame

As they say, good things come to those who wait - and that rings true for the honorees of the 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame, which will be held this week after being postponed in October due to Hurricane Sandy. Access Hollywood’s Michelle Beadle and ESPN’s Bob Ley will cohost the black-tie event that honors 10 individuals, as well as Good Morning America and American Express, for their leadership in the industry.



When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Waldorf Astoria, New York

HRTS Digital/New Media Luncheon



With digital being of utmost importance in the media landscape, the Hollywood Radio & Television Society will host its Digital/New Media luncheon to tap into the expertise of executives including former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn, Shine America’s Vivi Zigler and CBS Corp.’s Scott Koondel, among others, in a panel hosted by MediaLink’s Michael Kassan.

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 17 *

8 p.m.

CW: Gossip Girl (series finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Take It All (season finale)



* Tuesday, Dec. 18 *

9 p.m.NBC:The Voice (season finale)

History: Mankind The Story of All of Us (docuseries finale)



* Wednesday, Dec. 19 *

8 p.m.

CBS: A Home for the Holidays With Rascal Flatts



Fox: The X Factor (season finale, part one)

NBC: 2012 Miss Universe Competition

9 p.m.

TLC: Toddlers & Tiaras (season premiere)

truTV: Full Throttle Saloon (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: The Year With Katie Couric

10 p.m.

TLC: Cheer Perfection (series premiere)

truTV: Black Gold (season premiere)





* Thursday, Dec. 20 *

8 p.m.

Fox:The X Factor (season finale, part two)

NBC: A White House Christmas: First Families Remember

9 p.m.

ABC: CMA Country Christmas

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Miami (season finale)

USA: Burn Notice (season finale)

10 p.m.

FX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale)



* Friday, Dec. 21 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Back to the Beginning With Christiane Amanpour

10 p.m.

Syfy: Haven (season finale)



* Sunday, Dec. 23 *

9 p.m.

Food Network: The Next Iron Chef: Redemption (season finale)



Travel Channel: Magic Man (series premiere)