Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 17-Dec. 23
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 17-Dec. 23.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
B&C’s Hall of Fame
As they say, good things come to those who wait - and that rings true for the honorees of the 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame, which will be held this week after being postponed in October due to Hurricane Sandy. Access Hollywood’s Michelle Beadle and ESPN’s Bob Ley will cohost the black-tie event that honors 10 individuals, as well as Good Morning America and American Express, for their leadership in the industry.
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Waldorf Astoria, New York
HRTS Digital/New Media Luncheon
With digital being of utmost importance in the media landscape, the Hollywood Radio & Television Society will host its Digital/New Media luncheon to tap into the expertise of executives including former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn, Shine America’s Vivi Zigler and CBS Corp.’s Scott Koondel, among others, in a panel hosted by MediaLink’s Michael Kassan.
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. PT
Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
What to Watch…
* Monday, Dec. 17 *
8 p.m.
CW: Gossip Girl (series finale)
10 p.m.
NBC: Take It All (season finale)
* Tuesday, Dec. 18 *
9 p.m.NBC:The Voice (season finale)
History: Mankind The Story of All of Us (docuseries finale)
* Wednesday, Dec. 19 *
8 p.m.
CBS: A Home for the Holidays With Rascal Flatts
Fox: The X Factor (season finale, part one)
NBC: 2012 Miss Universe Competition
9 p.m.
TLC: Toddlers & Tiaras (season premiere)
truTV: Full Throttle Saloon (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
ABC: The Year With Katie Couric
10 p.m.
TLC: Cheer Perfection (series premiere)
truTV: Black Gold (season premiere)
* Thursday, Dec. 20 *
8 p.m.
Fox:The X Factor (season finale, part two)
NBC: A White House Christmas: First Families Remember
9 p.m.
ABC: CMA Country Christmas
Bravo: The Real Housewives of Miami (season finale)
USA: Burn Notice (season finale)
10 p.m.
FX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale)
* Friday, Dec. 21 *
9 p.m.
ABC: Back to the Beginning With Christiane Amanpour
10 p.m.
Syfy: Haven (season finale)
* Sunday, Dec. 23 *
9 p.m.
Food Network: The Next Iron Chef: Redemption (season finale)
Travel Channel: Magic Man (series premiere)
