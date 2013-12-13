Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 16, 2013
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 16 - Dec. 22, 2013.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Next Generation Video Compression
Multichannel News presents the free webinar “Next Generation Video Compression: The Road to Ultra HD and HEVC.” The event will examine what it took for webinar sponsor Elemental to stream the Osaka Marathon in real-time via a 4K/HEVC transmission. MCN’s Jeff Baumgartner will moderate the talk, which features speaker Keith Wymbs, Elemental’s VP of marketing.
When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET
Click here for more information.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Dec. 16 *
9:30 p.m.
truTV: Lizard Lick Towing (season premiere)
* Tuesday, Dec. 17 *
9 p.m.
PBS: How Sherlock Changed the World (premiere)
NBC: The Voice (season finale)
truTV: Hardcore Pawn (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season finale)
ID: A Crime to Remember (season finale)
10:30 p.m.
BET: Real Husbands of Hollywood (season finale)
TBS: Trust Me, I’m a Game Show Host (season finale)
* Wednesday, Dec. 18 *
9 p.m.
Syfy: Haunted Highway (season finale)
TNT: Mob City (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
ABC: Barbara Walters Presents the Most Fascinating People of 2013 (premiere)
* Thursday, Dec. 19 *
8 p.m.
Fox: The X Factor (season finale)
9 p.m.
Great American Country: Farm Kings (season premiere)
Sundance: The Returned (season finale)
* Friday, Dec. 20 *
3 p.m.
Univision: Cachito de Cielo (season premiere)
5 p.m.
Great American Country: Southern Fried Everything (series premiere)
8 p.m.
NBC: It's a Wonderful Life
* Saturday, Dec. 21 *
2 p.m.
ESPN: Gildan New Mexico Bowl (Colorado State vs. Washington State)
3:30 p.m.
ABC: Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl (Fresno State vs. USC)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Buffalo vs. San Diego State)
9 p.m.
ESPN: R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Lafayette vs. Tulane)
* Sunday, Dec. 22 *
8 p.m.
Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier Exposed (season finale)
