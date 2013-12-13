Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 16, 2013

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 16 - Dec. 22, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Next Generation Video Compression

Multichannel News presents the free webinar “Next Generation Video Compression: The Road to Ultra HD and HEVC.” The event will examine what it took for webinar sponsor Elemental to stream the Osaka Marathon in real-time via a 4K/HEVC transmission. MCN’s Jeff Baumgartner will moderate the talk, which features speaker Keith Wymbs, Elemental’s VP of marketing.

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET



What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 16 *

9:30 p.m.

truTV: Lizard Lick Towing (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 17 *

9 p.m.

PBS: How Sherlock Changed the World (premiere)

NBC: The Voice (season finale)

truTV: Hardcore Pawn (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season finale)

ID: A Crime to Remember (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

BET: Real Husbands of Hollywood (season finale)

TBS: Trust Me, I’m a Game Show Host (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 18 *

9 p.m.

Syfy: Haunted Highway (season finale)

TNT: Mob City (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: Barbara Walters Presents the Most Fascinating People of 2013 (premiere)

* Thursday, Dec. 19 *

8 p.m.

Fox: The X Factor (season finale)

9 p.m.

Great American Country: Farm Kings (season premiere)

Sundance: The Returned (season finale)

* Friday, Dec. 20 *

3 p.m.

Univision: Cachito de Cielo (season premiere)

5 p.m.



Great American Country: Southern Fried Everything (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC: It's a Wonderful Life

* Saturday, Dec. 21 *

2 p.m.

ESPN: Gildan New Mexico Bowl (Colorado State vs. Washington State)

3:30 p.m.

ABC: Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl (Fresno State vs. USC)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Buffalo vs. San Diego State)

9 p.m.

ESPN: R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Lafayette vs. Tulane)

* Sunday, Dec. 22 *

8 p.m.

Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier Exposed (season finale)