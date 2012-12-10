Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 10-Dec. 16

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 10-Dec. 16.

Where to Be…

Multichannel News’ “Advertising Everywhere: Ready, Aim, Engage” Webinar

Join Multichannel News for some advertising target practice in a free webinar, “Advertising Everywhere: Ready, Aim, Engage.” Corey Halverson of Akamai Technologies will join Multichannel News‘ technology editor Todd Spangler to discuss the growing number of video-capable devices and the ability for advertisers to reach consumers in more targeted, engaging way.



When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

19th Annual SAG Awards Nomination Announcement



In its first Screen Actors Guild Awards under a united front, SAG-AFTRA will televise the announcement of its 19th annual SAG Awards nominees on TNT with a live-stream on tnt.tv and tbs.com. The announcement will be made by Private Practice’s Taye Diggs and Cougar Town’s Busy Philipps, who will also serve as the awards’ social ambassador for the six weeks leading up to the event.

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: TNT and tbs.com, tnt.tv.

NYWIFT Muse Awards

New York Women in Film and Television will hold its annual Muse Awards this week, honoring Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, Elementary’s Lucy Liu, documentary filmmaker Lisa F. Jackson and WE TV president and general manager Kim Martin and Women Make Movies executive director Debra Zimmerman. The Daily Show’s Jessica Williams will emcee the event.

When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, New York

NBC Holiday Press Party

When: Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Studio 9C, Rockefeller Plaza, New York

CBS Holiday Press Party



When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Black Rock, New York

12.12.12 The Concert for Sandy Relief

This massive concert, benefitting victims of Superstorm Sandy, will be broadcast live on numerous U.S. television networks, as well as streamed live.



When: 7:30 p.m. ET

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 10 *

9 p.m.

NBC:Take It All (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Michael Buble: Home for the Holidays (holiday special)

* Tuesday, Dec. 11 *

8 p.m.

Style: Giuliana & Bill (season finale)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Discovery: Amish Mafia (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Dec. 12 *

9:30 p.m.

ABC: Barbara Walters Presents the 10 Most Fascinating People of 2012

* Sunday, Dec. 16 *

OWN:Golden Sisters(series sneak peek)