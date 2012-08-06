Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 6-Aug. 12
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 6-Aug. 12.
* Monday, Aug. 6 *
Bravo’s Miss Advised Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
Travel Channel’s Hotel Impossible Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, Aug. 7 *
The E.W. Scripps Company Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 9 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
Nexstar Broadcasting Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 10 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
Charter Communications Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 11 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
TheWalt Disney Co. Q3 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 4:15 p.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
A&E’s Shipping Wars Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Aug. 8 *
Liberty Media Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:45 a.m. MT
Click here to listen to the live stream.
Dish Network Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 12 p.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
News Corp. Q4 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 4 p.m. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
TNT’s Dallas Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Thursday, Aug. 9 *
AMC Networks Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 10 am. ET
Click here to listen to the live stream.
* Sunday, Aug. 12 *
A&E’s The Glades Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
A&E’s Longmire Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
AMC’s Hell on Wheels Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
