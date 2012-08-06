Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 6-Aug. 12

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 6-Aug. 12.

* Monday, Aug. 6 *

Bravo’s Miss Advised Season Finale

When: 10 p.m. ET

Travel Channel’s Hotel Impossible Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, Aug. 7 *

The E.W. Scripps Company Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: 9 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

Nexstar Broadcasting Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 10 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

Charter Communications Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 11 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

TheWalt Disney Co. Q3 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 4:15 p.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

A&E’s Shipping Wars Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Aug. 8 *

Liberty Media Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:45 a.m. MT

Click here to listen to the live stream.

Dish Network Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 12 p.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

News Corp. Q4 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 4 p.m. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

TNT’s Dallas Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Thursday, Aug. 9 *

AMC Networks Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 10 am. ET

Click here to listen to the live stream.

* Sunday, Aug. 12 *

A&E’s The Glades Season Finale

When: 9 p.m. ET

A&E’s Longmire Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

AMC’s Hell on Wheels Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET