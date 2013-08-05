Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 5-11

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 5-Aug. 11.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/MCN Technology Leadership West

At B&C’s invitation-only Technology Leadership Summit West, industry execs such as Warner Bros. Technical Operations’ Darcy Antonellis will give a peek at some of the newest technological innovations leading companies will introduce in the near future.

When: Wednesday-Thursday

Where: Sheraton Grand Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif.

21st Century Fox’s Investor Day

Just two days after its earnings call, 21st Century Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch, COO Chase Carey, deputy COO James Murdoch and CFO John Nallen will chat with investors via live video stream on the 21cf.com website for Investor Day to discuss plans for the company.

When: Thursday, 8 a.m. PT

E.W. Scripps Q2 Earnings



When: Monday, 9 a.m.

Dish Network Q2 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 12 p.m.

21st Century Fox Q2 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Walt Disney Co. Q3 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.

Nexstar Broadcasting Q2 Earnings



When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Time Warner Q2 Earnings



When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Scripps Networks Interactive Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

AMC Networks Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

Media General Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Aug. 5 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelorette (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: The Fosters (season finale)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Orange County (season finale)

10 p.m.

Telemundo: El Senor de los Cielos (finale)

* Tuesday, Aug. 6 *

8 p.m.

Weather Channel: Weather Caught on Camera (season premiere)

9 p.m.

GSN: The Chase (series premiere)

ID: Deadly Devotion (season finale)

10 p.m.

Telemundo: Santa Diabla (series premiere)

A&E: Barter Kings (season premiere)

HBO: Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cincinnati Bengals (season premiere)

History: The Legend of Shelby the Swamp Man (series premiere)

ID: Evil Twins (season finale)

Lifetime: Double Divas (season premiere)

Style: Hot Listings Miami (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Aug. 7 *

9 p.m.

BBC America: Law & Order: UK (season premiere)

Bravo: Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Broadchurch (series premiere)

ID: Southern Fried Homicide (season finale)

* Thursday, Aug. 8 *

9 p.m.

NBC: The Winner Is… (season finale)

Travel Channel: Monumental Mysteries (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: Panic 9-1-1 (season premiere)

* Friday, Aug. 9 *

9 p.m.

Starz: Magic City (season finale)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Strike Back (season premiere)

* Saturday, Aug. 10 *

8 p.m.

Starz: The White Queen (series premiere)

9 p.m.

AMC: Hell on Wheels (season premiere)

* Sunday, Aug. 11 *

9 p.m.

AMC: Breaking Bad (midseason premiere)



Food Network: Food Network Star (season finale)

truTV: Storage Hunters (season premiere)

Weather Channel: Strangest Weather on Earth (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Bad Ink (series premiere)

AMC: Low Winter Sun (series premiere)

Bravo: Eat, Drink, Love (series premiere)



Food Network: Cutthroat Kitchen (series premiere)