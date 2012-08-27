Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
* Monday, Aug. 27 *
92Y’s Jimmy Kimmel in Conversation with Bill Carter
Where: Lexington Avenue at 92nd St, New York
When: 8 p.m.
Click here for more information.
* Tuesday, Aug. 28 *
TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
TLC’s Abby & Brittany Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
MTV’s Teen Mom Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Aug. 29 *
HGTV’s Buying and Selling Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
USA Network’s Necessary Roughness Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Baby Daddy Season Finale
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
* Thursday, Aug. 30 *
The Weather Channel’s Iron Men Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.