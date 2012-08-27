Trending

Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

* Monday, Aug. 27 *

92Y’s Jimmy Kimmel in Conversation with Bill Carter

Where: Lexington Avenue at 92nd St, New York

When: 8 p.m.
Click here for more information.

* Tuesday, Aug. 28 *

TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

TLC’s Abby & Brittany Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

MTV’s Teen Mom Season Finale

When: 10 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Aug. 29 *

HGTV’s Buying and Selling Series Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Necessary Roughness Season Finale

When: 10 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey Season Finale

When: 8 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Baby Daddy Season Finale

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

* Thursday, Aug. 30 *

The Weather Channel’s Iron Men Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET