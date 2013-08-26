Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NAHJ Hall of Fame Gala



2013 Hall of Fame inductees David Gonzalez and Gilbert Bailón will be honored at the Gala and NAHJ President Hugo Balta will announce the President’s Award. The NAHJ Hall of Fame honors Latinos in journalism and those who have advocated for diversity in the news.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. to midnight PT

Where: Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, Calif.



Click here for more information.

SPJ President’s Installation Banquet



Listen to journalists recognized for their outstanding work in the field as well as SPJ’s next president, David Cuillier.

When: Monday at 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. PT



Where: Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, Calif.



Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Aug. 26 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:Mud Lovin’ Rednecks (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls (season finale)

A&E:The Glades (season finale)

Syfy:Rewind (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Longmire (season finale)

Bravo:Below Deck (season finale)

11 p.m.

ESPN2:Olbermann (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Aug. 27 *

9 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars Texas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:Evil, I (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Aug. 28 *

9 p.m.

ID:Evil Kin (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Patrick Dempsey: RacingLe Mans (series premiere)

History:Top Shot All-Stars (season finale)

ID:Surviving Evil (series premiere)

Reelz:FanAddicts (series premiere)

Syfy:Joe Rogan Questions Everything (season finale)

* Thursday, Aug. 29 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Motive (season finale)

9 p.m.

ID:Fatal Encounters (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:HollywoodGame Night (season finale)

ID:Behind Mansion Walls (season finale)

WE tv:Sanya’s Glam & Gold (season finale)

* Friday, Aug. 30 *

10 p.m.

Reelz:Cracked (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 1 *

9 p.m.

BET:Sunday Best (season finale)

ID:Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (series premiere)

Oxygen:Snapped (season premiere)