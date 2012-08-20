Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 20-Aug. 26
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 20-Aug. 26.
* Monday, Aug. 20 *
MTV’s The Inbetweeners Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
A&E’s Beyond Scared Straight Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Bunheads Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, Aug. 21 *
Syfy’s Face Off Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Aug. 22 *
ABC’s NY Med Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
GAC’s Great American Heroes Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Thursday, Aug. 23 *
FX’s Anger Management Season Finale
When: 9:30 p.m. ET
USA Network’s Burn Notice Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
USA Network’s Suits Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
GSN’s The American Bible Challenge Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Friday, Aug. 24 *
The CW’s America’s Next Top Model Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
Discovery Channel’s Bering Sea Gold Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
Discovery Channel’s Yukon Men Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Sunday, Aug. 26 *
Fox’s Tuesday Comedy Screening and Live Q&A
What: Fox is exclusively screening its new comedies Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project in theaters in 10 select cities. After the screenings, the casts of the network’s Tuesday-night comedies will participate in a live Q&A with questions submitted through Facebook and Twitter. For those who can’t make it out, Fox will stream the Q&A online until Sept. 9.
For more information how to attend, click here.
HBO’s True Blood Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
HBO’s The Newsroom Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
Showtime’s Episodes Season Finale
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
