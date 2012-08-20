Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 20-Aug. 26

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 20-Aug. 26.

* Monday, Aug. 20 *

MTV’s The Inbetweeners Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

A&E’s Beyond Scared Straight Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Bunheads Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, Aug. 21 *

Syfy’s Face Off Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Aug. 22 *

ABC’s NY Med Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

GAC’s Great American Heroes Series Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Thursday, Aug. 23 *

FX’s Anger Management Season Finale



When: 9:30 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Burn Notice Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Suits Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

GSN’s The American Bible Challenge Series Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Friday, Aug. 24 *

The CW’s America’s Next Top Model Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

Discovery Channel’s Bering Sea Gold Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

Discovery Channel’s Yukon Men Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Sunday, Aug. 26 *

Fox’s Tuesday Comedy Screening and Live Q&A

What: Fox is exclusively screening its new comedies Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project in theaters in 10 select cities. After the screenings, the casts of the network’s Tuesday-night comedies will participate in a live Q&A with questions submitted through Facebook and Twitter. For those who can’t make it out, Fox will stream the Q&A online until Sept. 9.

For more information how to attend, click here.

HBO’s True Blood Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

HBO’s The Newsroom Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

Showtime’s Episodes Season Finale



When: 10:30 p.m. ET