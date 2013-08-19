Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 19-25

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Aug. 19-25

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and the recently retired Belva Davis will be honored with the Paul White and John F. Hogan awards, respectively, during RTDNA’s third annual Excellence in Journalism Conference, which adds the National Association of Hispanic Journalists as a collaborator this year.

August 24-26, Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim,Calif.

What to Watch…

After ringing in the New Year by acquiring the struggling Current TV, Al Jazeera launches its U.S.-based news channel Tuesday. The self-proclaimed unbiased news network will include the flagship nightly broadcast America Tonight, former CNN anchor Ali Velshi’s Real Money and a 60 Minutes-style newsmagazine.

* Monday, Aug. 19 *

5 p.m.

Fox Sports 1:Crowd Goes W!ld (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Switched at Birth (summer finale)

9 p.m.

TNT:Major Crimes (season finale)

10 p.m.

MTV:Teen Wolf (summer finale)

* Wednesday, Aug. 21 *

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Modern Dads (series premiere)

* Thursday, Aug. 22 *

9 p.m.

Syfy:Ghost Shark (premiere)

* Saturday, Aug. 24 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Escape From Polygamy (world premiere)

* Sunday, Aug. 25 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Family Dance-Off (special)

Pivot:Last Call at the Oasis (series premiere)

9 p.m.

MTV:2013 MTV Video Music Awards