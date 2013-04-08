Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 8-April 14

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 8-April 14.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NAB Show 2013

During the NAB Show, which kicks off this week with nonstop sessions and exhibits for the broadcasting industry, Broadcasting & Cable will hold its NAB Tech Leadership Awards honoring six individuals-Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Harvey Arnold; Fox Networks’ Andrea Berry; Turner Broadcasting System’s Kenneth Glen Brady; Nexstar Broadcasting Group’s Blake Russell; Capitol Broadcasting Company’s Peter A. Sockett; and Sony Pictures TV’s Phil Squyres-for innovation and achievement in their fields. Also, B&C technology editor George Winslow will moderate a panel on Monday at 3 p.m. called “How SNL Produces Short Films in 48 Hours or Less.”

When: Monday, 6-8 p.m. PT

Where: Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

GSN Upfront

GSN CEO Dave Goldhill and programming executive VP Amy Introcaso-Davis will serve up the network’s new content at its upfront breakfast on Tuesday morning.

When: Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Sony Club, New York

Syfy Upfront

Syfy, at its presentation on Wednesday evening, offers attendees a chance to be “personally integrated into a multiplatform experience.”



When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Screen Studios at Chelsea Piers, New York

IFC Upfront

IFC turns its upfront into a circus for its “Comedy on Wheels” event at Roseland Ballroom.



When: Thursday, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Roseland Ballroom, New York

UJA-Federation of New York’s Broadcast, Cable & Film Division Annual Event



Matt Lauer and Katie Couric are reuniting-for one night at least-at the UJA-Federation of New York’s Broadcast, Cable & Film Division event honoring Bloomberg Media Group CEO Andrew Lack. The Today show frontman will emcee the celebration and his former coanchor, now host of syndie talker Katie, will present the award to the one-time NBC News president.



When: Tuesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Edison Ballroom, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 8 *

8 p.m.

The CW: The Carrie Diaries (season finale)

9 p.m.

Syfy: Being Human (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!: Burning Love (season finale)

TNT: Monday Mornings (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 9 *

9 p.m.

NBC: Ready for Love (series premiere)

Bravo: The Millionaire Matchmaker (season finale)

History: Counting Cars (season premiere)

Oxygen: Find Me My Man (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: The Kandi Factory (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS: Cougar Town (season finale)

* Wednesday, April 10 *

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Toy Hunter (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Deep South Paranormal (series premiere)

* Thursday, April 11 *

9 p.m.

GAC: Farm Kings (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: Go On (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: The Killer Speaks (series premiere)

FX: Archer (season finale)

History: Chasing Tail (series premiere)

USA Network: The Moment (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX:Legit (season finale)

*Friday, April 12 *

10 p.m.

ID: Dates From Hell (season premiere)

Starz: Da Vinci’s Demons (series premiere)

Univision: Amor Bravio (series finale)

* Saturday, April 13 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Bet on Your Baby (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ID: Murder in Paradise (series premiere)

OWN: Iyanla, Fix My Life (season premiere)

WE tv: Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? (season finale)

10 p.m.

FX: The Ultimate Fighter (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

OWN: Life With La Toya (series premiere)

* Sunday, April 14 *

9 p.m.

Showtime: Nurse Jackie (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Veep (season premiere)

Showtime: The Borgias (season premiere)