Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 30-May 6

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 30-May 6.

* Tuesday, May 1*

CBS Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.

NBCUniversal Digital Media NewFront
Where: Skylight West, New York
When: 6:30-10 p.m. ET
Click here for more information.

ABC’s Last Man Standing Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET

Paley Center: Person of Interest
Where: Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles
When: 7 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.

* Wednesday, May 2 *

Comcast Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.

Time Warner Inc. Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.

Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Benefit
Where: William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station, Santa Monica, Calif.
When: 6:30 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.

* Thursday, May 3 *

Viacom Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.

Scripps Networks Interactive Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.