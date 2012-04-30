Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 30-May 6

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 30-May 6.

* Tuesday, May 1*



CBS Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 4:30 p.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

NBCUniversal Digital Media NewFront

Where: Skylight West, New York

When: 6:30-10 p.m. ET

Click here for more information.

ABC’s Last Man Standing Season Finale

When: 8 p.m. ET

Paley Center: Person of Interest

Where: Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles

When: 7 p.m. PT

Click here for more information.

* Wednesday, May 2 *



Comcast Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Time Warner Inc. Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Benefit

Where: William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station, Santa Monica, Calif.

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Click here for more information.

* Thursday, May 3 *



Viacom Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Scripps Networks Interactive Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.