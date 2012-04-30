Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 30-May 6
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 30-May 6.
* Tuesday, May 1*
CBS Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
NBCUniversal Digital Media NewFront
Where: Skylight West, New York
When: 6:30-10 p.m. ET
Click here for more information.
ABC’s Last Man Standing Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
Paley Center: Person of Interest
Where: Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles
When: 7 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.
* Wednesday, May 2 *
Comcast Corp. Q1 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Time Warner Inc. Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Benefit
Where: William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station, Santa Monica, Calif.
When: 6:30 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.
* Thursday, May 3 *
Viacom Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Scripps Networks Interactive Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.