Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 22-April 28
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 22-April 28.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
E! Upfront
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: The Grand at Manhattan Center, New York
Scripps Networks Interactive Upfront
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York
MTV Upfront
When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Beacon Theatre, New York
NBCUniversal’s ‘Digital.Amplified’
NBCUniversal, breaking away from the Digital NewFronts, will present its digital capabilities at “Digital.Amplified.”
When: Wednesday
Where: Skylight Modern, New York
Netflix Q1 Earnings Report
When: Monday, 3 p.m. PT
Click here to access the webcast.
Gannett Co. Q1 Earnings Report
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Media General Q1 Earnings Report
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Time Warner Cable Q1 Earnings Report
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
What to Watch…
* Monday, April 22 *
9 p.m.
SundanceChannel: Rectify (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Nat Geo: The Numbers Game (series premiere)
* Tuesday, April 23 *
8 p.m.
Oxygen: The Bad Girls Club: Atlanta (season finale)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Backyard Oil (series premiere)
Syfy: Robot Combat League (season finale)
* Wednesday, April 24 *
10 p.m.
A&E: Duck Dynasty (season finale)
Bravo: It’s a Brad, Brad World (season finale)
Investigation Discovery: I Was Murdered (season premiere)
* Thursday, April 25 *
9 p.m.
Food Network: Chef Wanted With Anne Burrell (season finale)
Lifetime: Project Runway(season finale)
10 p.m.
Food Network: Giving You the Business (series premiere)
*Friday, April 26 *
8:30 p.m.
ABC: Happy Endings (season finale)
* Saturday, April 27 *
9 p.m.
CMT: My Big Redneck Vacation (season finale)
* Sunday, April 28 *
7:30 p.m.
C-SPAN: White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Conan O’Brien
9 p.m.
CBS: The Good Wife (season finale)
10 p.m.
History: Vikings (season finale)
