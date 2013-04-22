Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 22-April 28

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 22-April 28.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

E! Upfront



When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: The Grand at Manhattan Center, New York

Scripps Networks Interactive Upfront



When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York

MTV Upfront



When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Beacon Theatre, New York

NBCUniversal’s ‘Digital.Amplified’

NBCUniversal, breaking away from the Digital NewFronts, will present its digital capabilities at “Digital.Amplified.”



When: Wednesday

Where: Skylight Modern, New York

Netflix Q1 Earnings Report

When: Monday, 3 p.m. PT

Click here to access the webcast.

Gannett Co. Q1 Earnings Report

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Media General Q1 Earnings Report



When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Time Warner Cable Q1 Earnings Report

When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 22 *

9 p.m.

SundanceChannel: Rectify (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo: The Numbers Game (series premiere)

* Tuesday, April 23 *

8 p.m.

Oxygen: The Bad Girls Club: Atlanta (season finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Backyard Oil (series premiere)

Syfy: Robot Combat League (season finale)

* Wednesday, April 24 *

10 p.m.

A&E: Duck Dynasty (season finale)

Bravo: It’s a Brad, Brad World (season finale)

Investigation Discovery: I Was Murdered (season premiere)

* Thursday, April 25 *

9 p.m.

Food Network: Chef Wanted With Anne Burrell (season finale)

Lifetime: Project Runway(season finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network: Giving You the Business (series premiere)

*Friday, April 26 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Happy Endings (season finale)

* Saturday, April 27 *

9 p.m.

CMT: My Big Redneck Vacation (season finale)

* Sunday, April 28 *

7:30 p.m.

C-SPAN: White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Conan O’Brien

9 p.m.

CBS: The Good Wife (season finale)

10 p.m.

History: Vikings (season finale)