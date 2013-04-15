Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 15-April 21
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 15-April 21.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
B&C/Multichannel News’ Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards
B&C/Multichannel News will honor 11 executives at its inaugural Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards luncheon, hosted by NBC News’ Richard Lui and CNN’s Zoraida Sambolin.
When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Hilton Hotel, New York
Click here for more information and to register.
Click here for a profile of each award recipient.
mun2 Upfronts
Cable continues in full force at the upfronts this week, with NBCUniversal’s mun2 holding two events-one in New York and one in Los Angeles-for advertisers on both sides of the country.
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. in NY; Thursday in LA
Where: Skylight Modern, New York; Soho House West Hollywood, Los Angeles
BET Upfront
BET and Centric jointly present to advertisers at a breakfast event at popular venue Jazz at Lincoln Center.
When: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York
AMC Upfront
AMC keeps The Walking Dead spirit alive at its event at the 69th Regiment Armory.
When: Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 69th Regiment Armory, New York
BBC America
BBC America will transport attendees to “the famed bar and bordello” Eva’s Paradise straight from series Copper.
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Liberty Theater, New York
What to Watch…
* Monday, April 15 *
8 p.m.
CW: Oh Sit! (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy: Defiance (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Military Channel: Bullet Points (series premiere)
Telemundo: El Senor de los Cielos (series premiere)
TNT: Dallas (season finale)
Travel Channel: Burger Land (series premiere)
Univision: Que Bonito Amor (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
E!:After Lately (season finale)
* Tuesday, April 16 *
8 p.m.
Cooking Channel: Eat St. (season premiere)
9 p.m.
A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)
Bravo: Don’t Be Tardy… (season premiere)
Discovery: Deadliest Catch (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: American Hoggers (season premiere)
TBS: Who Gets the Last Laugh? (series premiere)
* Wednesday, April 17 *
8:30 p.m.
ABC: Suburgatory (season finale)
9 p.m.
TNT: Boston’s Finest (season finale)
10 p.m.
TNT: Southland (season finale)
* Friday, April 19 *
9 p.m.
Discovery: Sons of Guns (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Blade Brothers (series premiere)
Food Network: Mystery Diners (season premiere)
* Saturday, April 20 *
10 p.m.
OWN: Raising Whitley (series premiere)
Science Channel: Outrageous Acts of Science (series premiere)
* Sunday, April 21 *
8 p.m.
CMT: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Style: Big Rich Atlanta (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
CMT: Guntucky (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet: Ice Cold Gold (series premiere)
E!: What Would Ryan Lochte Do? (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
E!: Married to Jonas (season premiere)
