Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 15-April 21

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 15-April 21.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News’ Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards

B&C/Multichannel News will honor 11 executives at its inaugural Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards luncheon, hosted by NBC News’ Richard Lui and CNN’s Zoraida Sambolin.

When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

Click here for a profile of each award recipient.

mun2 Upfronts

Cable continues in full force at the upfronts this week, with NBCUniversal’s mun2 holding two events-one in New York and one in Los Angeles-for advertisers on both sides of the country.

When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. in NY; Thursday in LA

Where: Skylight Modern, New York; Soho House West Hollywood, Los Angeles

BET Upfront

BET and Centric jointly present to advertisers at a breakfast event at popular venue Jazz at Lincoln Center.

When: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York

AMC Upfront

AMC keeps The Walking Dead spirit alive at its event at the 69th Regiment Armory.



When: Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 69th Regiment Armory, New York

BBC America

BBC America will transport attendees to “the famed bar and bordello” Eva’s Paradise straight from series Copper.



When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Liberty Theater, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 15 *

8 p.m.

CW: Oh Sit! (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy: Defiance (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Military Channel: Bullet Points (series premiere)



Telemundo: El Senor de los Cielos (series premiere)

TNT: Dallas (season finale)



Travel Channel: Burger Land (series premiere)

Univision: Que Bonito Amor (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!:After Lately (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 16 *

8 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Eat St. (season premiere)

9 p.m.

A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)

Bravo: Don’t Be Tardy… (season premiere)

Discovery: Deadliest Catch (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: American Hoggers (season premiere)

TBS: Who Gets the Last Laugh? (series premiere)

* Wednesday, April 17 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Suburgatory (season finale)

9 p.m.

TNT: Boston’s Finest (season finale)

10 p.m.

TNT: Southland (season finale)

* Friday, April 19 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Sons of Guns (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Blade Brothers (series premiere)

Food Network: Mystery Diners (season premiere)

* Saturday, April 20 *

10 p.m.

OWN: Raising Whitley (series premiere)

Science Channel: Outrageous Acts of Science (series premiere)

* Sunday, April 21 *

8 p.m.

CMT: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Style: Big Rich Atlanta (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

CMT: Guntucky (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Ice Cold Gold (series premiere)

E!: What Would Ryan Lochte Do? (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: Married to Jonas (season premiere)