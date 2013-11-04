Where to Be, What to Watch: Nov. 4-10

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 4 - Nov. 10, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2013 International Conference on Innovation



Industry leaders converge overseas for INTV. Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and Keshet’s Avi Nir will host the two-day event that features keynotes from NBC’s Bob Greenblatt, ITV’s Orly Adelson and Shine’s Gary Carter.

When: Monday and Tuesday

Where: Jerusalem International YMCA, Israel

Third Quarter Earnings



Sinclair, which is currently trying to buy Allbritton TV stations for a whopping $1 billion, is revealing its third quarter earnings on Wednesday along with a bevy of other companies, including CBS (which was blacked out to Time Warner Cable subscribers for nearly a month) and Time Warner.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 4 *

7:30 p.m.

Disney XD:Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong! (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere)

Cartoon:Steven Universe (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Mike & Molly (season premiere)

Travel:Bizarre Foods America (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel:Hotel Impossible (season finale)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Miami (season finale)





11:30 p.m.

Bravo:Vanderpump Rules (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 5 *

9 p.m.

Syfy:Face Off (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)

Esquire:Brew Dogs (season finale)

* Wednesday, Nov. 6 *

9 p.m.

Reelz:Beverly Hills Pawn (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FXX:It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale)

ID:Elder Skelter (series premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 7 *

8 p.m.

Science:Mega Shredders (series premiere)

9 p.m.

DFH:Urban Suburban (series premiere)

We tv:Tamar & Vince (season finale)





* Friday, Nov. 8 *

8 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef (season finale)

9 p.m.

We tv:The Lylas (series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 10 *

12 a.m.

HBO:24/7 Pacquiao/Rios (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Thicker Than Water (series premiere)

History:Ax Men (season premiere)

Disney:Shake It Up! (season finale)

10 p.m.

History:American Jungle (series premiere)