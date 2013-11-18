Where to Be, What to Watch: Nov. 18-24

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 18 - Nov. 24, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2013 International Council Summit



The Paley Center holds its annual International Council Summit this week, which will explore “The Data Overthrow” through keynotes, seminars and panels, featuring presentations from Google’s Eric Schmidt, Twitter’s Deb Roy and Nielsen’s Steve Hasker. The two-day summit will also mark the first public conversation between ESPN’s John Skipper and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, since the network announced their partnership earlier this year.

When: Thursday and Friday

Where: Paley Center for Media, New York

Ad Council Public Service Award Dinner



The Ad Council will fete AOL Chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong at the organization’s 60th Annual Public Service Award Dinner, which will be chaired by BET Networks Chairwoman and CEO Debra Lee for the first time. Saturday Night Live castmember and soon-to-be Late Night host Seth Meyers will emcee the soiree.

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Where: The Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New York

TV Biz Webinar

B&C and Multichannel News delve into illegal downloading and peer-to-peer sharing in the TV Biz webinar “Digital Piracy.” Event panelists will look at the programs some companies have implemented to combat the issue. The webinar’s panelists include Starz’ Tim Sweeney and Jodi Robinson, L.E.K.’s Bill Frack, and the Center for Copyright Information’s Jill Lesser. Veteran industry writer and editor K.C. Neel will moderate.

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Special Programming: 50th Anniversary of JFK’s Assassination



Friday marks the 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. Many networks are airing special programming throughout the week to commemorate the event. Below is a compilation of some of the coverage.

Monday

AXS TV:My Days In Dallas - A Remembrance With Dan Rather at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

PBS:Frontline - Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald? at 10 p.m.

Wednesday

NBC Sports:Costas Tonight - No Day for Games: The Cowboys and JFK at 11 p.m.

Thursday

ABC:Good Morning America at 7 a.m. will air an exclusive first-listen of audio recordings from the day of the shooting, the subject of a new Discovery Channel doc that airs later in the day.

Discovery:JFK - The Lost Tapes at 7 p.m.

Friday

ABC:Good Morning America will be live from Dallas at 7 a.m.

WFAA Dallas: At 1 p.m. CT, the station will air two hours of its archival footage, which originally aired in 1963 from its studios a few blocks from Dealey Plaza.

CBS:Evening News With Scott Pelley at 6:30 p.m. airs from Dallas

NBC:Where Were You? The Day JFK Died Reported by Tom Brokaw at 9 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 18 *

9 p.m.

Univision:Lo Que la Vida Me Robó (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 19 *

9 p.m.

Esquire:Risky Listing (series premiere)

Lifetime:Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (season finale)

10 p.m.

Esquire:White Collar Brawlers (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:American Hoggers (season finale)

* Wednesday, Nov. 20 *

7 p.m.

World:Secrets of the Dead (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Univision:Porque el Amor Manda (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

Nicktoons:NFL Rush Zone: Guardians Unleashed (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire:How I Rock It (series premiere)

TLC:Buying Nude: The Naked Realtor (series premiere)

Syfy:Ghost Mine (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Esquire:Alternate Route (series premiere)

FXX:The League (season finale)

* Thursday, Nov. 21 *

10 p.m.

A&E:Scared Straight (season finale)

HBO:24/7 Pacquiao/Rios (season finale)

* Friday, Nov. 22 *

8 p.m.

HGTV:Texas Flip and Move (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CW:Nikita (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Real Time With Bill Maher (season finale)

* Saturday, Nov. 23 *

9 p.m.

BBC America:Atlantis (series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 24 *

9 p.m.

HBO:Boardwalk Empire (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Getting On (series premiere)

TLC:Breaking the Faith (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Ja’mie: Private School Girl (series premiere)