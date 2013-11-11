Where to Be, What to Watch: Nov. 11-17

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 11 - Nov. 17, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Center for Communication Annual Luncheon



The organization will toast and roast Showtime Networks Chairman and CEO Matthew C. Blank, honoring the exec with this year’s Dr. Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication. The annual kudos luncheon is chaired by CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves. Past award recipients include this year’s B&C Hall of Fame inductee Univision’s Randy Falco.

When: Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Grand Ballroom of the Pierre Hotel, New York

Click here for more information.

Third Quarter Earnings



Viacom, coming off a strong third quarter, where it reported a double-digit gain thanks in part to streaming income, boosting net earnings 20% to $653 billion, is releasing its fourth-quarter earnings this week.

Click here for webcast information.

Connections Europe



Executives converge in the Netherlands for the conference, which is part of the Connection Conference Series. Hosted by Parks Associates, the event explores digital products and consumer issues for service providers and features keynotes by iControl Networks’ Paul Dawes, Securitas Direct’s Dick Seger and Orange’s Patrice Slupowski.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Mövenpick Hotel, Amsterdam

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 11 *

9 p.m.

PBS:JFK: American Experience (premiere)

10 p.m.

Sundance:Dream School (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Spike:GT Academy (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 12 *

10 p.m.

ID:A Crime to Remember (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Esquire:Knife Fight (season finale)

11 p.m.

Travel:Lost Survivors (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Nov. 13 *

10 p.m.

PBS:Secrets of the Dead (season premiere)

History:Bible Secrets Revealed (series premiere)

Esquire:Boundless (season finale)

* Thursday, Nov. 14 *

10 p.m.

TBS:Ground Floor (series premiere)

Lifetime:Million Dollar Shoppers (season finale)

* Friday, Nov. 15 *

9 p.m.

Fox:Raising Hope (season premiere)

CW:America’s Next Top Model (season finale)

Univision:La Tempestad (season finale)

Travel:Ghost Adventures (season finale)

* Saturday, Nov. 16 *

9 p.m.

Bio:Food Factory (season premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 17 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Almost Human (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Finding Bigfoot (season premiere)

Food:On the Rocks (series premiere)

The Weather Channel:Freaks of Nature (series premiere)

HBO:Eastbound & Down (series finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Hello Ladies (season finale)