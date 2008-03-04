What's the Story at Young?

With Young Broadcasting’s stock up 56% yesterday, it seems Wall Street has a pretty strong hunch about something. Just last week, Young was slapped with a note from Nasdaq threatening to delist the broadcaster, whose stock hovered below a buck for over 30 days.

Young, in the midst of a restructuring that will shave $15 million from expenses, has made it crystal clear that it wants to offload KRON as soon as possible. Are they ready to announce a deal?

Young owns 10 stations around the country.