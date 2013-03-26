What's Next in Ark-La-Tex

We profile Shreveport in our newest issue, where it’s a tight race between CBS affiliate KSLA and ABC outlet KTBS.

KSLA is part of Raycom, and benefits from Raycom’s southeastern cluster.

KTBS is locally owned by the Wray family and has just a local CW in its group.

The stations in DMA No. 83 were awaiting February Nielsens when we went to press, but they came in late last week. The two were virtually tied in mornings. KTBS won 5 p.m. and KSLA won 6. KSLA grabbed the 10 pm race with a 12 household rating/25 share, ahead of KTBS’s 9/20.

In November, KSLA posted an 8.3 household rating/21.1 share in late news, ahead of KTBS’ 6.4/15.9.

The market hits parts of four states, and may be getting a new owner, if Nexstar can close its deal to acquire CCA, which owns the Fox affiliate in Shreveport.