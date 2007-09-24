What's 'Hot' in L.A.

The voting has begun on KTTV Los Angeles’ new interactive community platform Hot List. Users are encouraged to vote for their favorite bagel store, pizza slice or mani-pedi joint, among many, many other categories, in the Hot List "Best of" competition.

File this one under "Only in L.A.": There’s a "Couture" category for pet supply stores. Finalists include Fifi & Romeo on Beverly Boulevard, Tails of Santa Monica, and Wiskers in Long Beach.

Hot List being new and all, the site is a bit thin in terms of Citysearch-esque user commentary for restaurants, bars and shops. Nonetheless, it’s a handy community service, it’s fully interactive, and it generates a ton of clicks–in Web/pet Couture terms, it’s stickier than Fifi’s tongue.