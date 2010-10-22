What Nesvig Said Before Saying Goodbye

Jon Nesvig, long-time head of ad sales for Fox, doesn’t like to do a lot of interviews. Fox said he wouldn’t talk Thursday when he announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

We had a conversation with Nesvig about his career last month because he is being inducted next week into Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of Fame. We also talked to members of the ad community who admired and adored Nesvig after working with him and doing business with him over the course of a 40-year career.

That profile will run in Monday’s magazine, but the editors decided that with Nesvig in the news now, we should post it online now. Here is the link.

PS: We asked Nesvig about how long he planned to keep working. Typically, the salesman played it close to the vest, not telling a reporter more than he wanted him to know.