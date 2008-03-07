What do Virginia Beach, National Geographic and Milwaukee have in common?

With all the negative news out about jobs being cut, what a nice task it is to write about folks who are sharing good jobs news. Let’s start with a favorite locale: The Hampton Roads area of Virginia is one of the loveliest spots in the country. Just recently, Virginia Beach was voted one of the most relaxing downtown areas. Cool. Well, we have news from the lucky folks at Cox Media up in that neck of the woods, and it’s about BERNADETTE ANDREWS, who has been named Regional Account Executive. The Troy State U grad She joined Cox in May of 2007 after being an AE at Collins Waters & Bridgman Advertising in Newport News, Va. She previously worked as a TV Sales Account Executive for Comcast Spotlight.

It’s a promotion at National Geographic Channel, known as NatGeo to the cool crowd. STEVE SCHIFFMAN has been given the job of General Manager and Executive Vice President for the network after filling the role of Acting General Manager on an interim basis since last spring. He’ll call CEO DAVID HASLINGDEN boss. Before the new title and interim title, Steve was NGC’s Executive Vice President for Marketing and Digital Media, a position he has held since 2002. After grabbing his MBA from Northwestern, the Umass grad was Executive Vice President of Marketing for The Weather Channel in Atlanta, Ga, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at NASCAR, and started his career as an account executive at Ketchum/Mandabach & Simms. Congrats!

Ah, Milwaukee. Home to Miller brewing and Harley Davidson. Fun. Hard on the shores of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee has news to share in regards to FOX’s WITI. They’ve named ANNE BROWN Community Affairs Director. She starts Monday and will be tasked with all the special projects and community outreach events. The Ohio State U grad has a news background, having worked as news producer at both WBNS in Columbus, Ohio as well as WUSA in DC. She’s also been on the payroll of the Associated Press. Cool!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.