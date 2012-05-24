What Becomes of Kirk Black's CBS Affils Board Seat?

Kirk Black’s sudden resignation, along with those of a few colleagues, from WGCL Atlanta earlier in the week raised a few questions, including what becomes of Black’s seat on the CBS affiliates board. Black has been an influential presence on that board for years, including holding the vice chairman title, and was set to assume the role of treasurer as the board positions turned over during Upfront Week.

The changing of the guard included Chris Cornelius, president of Barrington Broadcasting, assuming the chairman role from Raycom COO Wayne Daugherty.

Cornelius said the fate of Black’s board position had not yet been decided. He said he had not spoken to Black, did not know the circumstances surrounding Black’s resignation, and would not make any moves until he had done so.

“I don’t have an answer for you,” said Cornelius.

Black was seen as a major fast-tracker within Meredith, taking on oversight of additional markets in 2008.

The new affiliates board chair saluted Black for his service to the board. “Kirk is a good guy and has been a hard worker for the board,” said Cornelius. “He’s been an involved and engaged guy.”