WGN Launches Pair of Newscasts Monday

WGN Chicago debuts its Midday News at 11:30 and its Evening News at 5:30 Monday. The new newscasts bring the Tribune flagship’s total to 37 hours of news a week.

The daytime news, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., is anchored by STeve Sanders and Micah Materre. The first half hour is local and the last hour is national. The evening program features Mark Suppelsa and Allison Payne.

It’s the first evening news program for the CW affiliate.