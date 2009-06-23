WFXT Shifts 5 P to 6
WFXT Boston will end its struggling 5 p.m. news this fall and debut a 6, reports the Boston Herald, paving a yellow brick road for Dr. Oz at 5.
The Fox O&O’s 5 p news is an hour; the 6 p will be 30 minutes. TMZ moves to 6:30.
Reports the Herald:
“There’s a big appetite for news at six and we’re looking forward to going head to head with our competitors at 6 p.m.,” said station spokeswoman Maggie Hennessey-Nees.
Oz starts September 14.
The Boston Globe has a little more on how the new addition/edition may shake up the ratings landscape.
WFXT also took on the Big Three at 11 p.m. a few years ago, debuting an 11 p newscast to follow its 10 in November 2007.
