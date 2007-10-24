WFXT Promotes New News With Series

WFXT Boston purposely held back the launch of its 11 p.m. news when the Red Sox started heating up. The Fox O&O moved the start date back to Nov. 5, general manager Gregg Kelley says, knowing full well they could promote the heck out of it with all of the Boston DMA tuned into Tek, Big Papi, Manny Being Manny and the gang on Fox.

"It’s a very strategic opportunity for us to use the World Series as a platform," says Kelley, who saw a rating of 70 during the league championship series.