WFXT Goes Up to 11
WFXT Boston debuts an 11 p.m. newscast Nov. 5, the Boston Globe reports, V.P./G.M. Gregg Kelley says the popularity of FXT’s 10 p.m. newscast pushed the station to try 11 p.m. too.
The Fox O&O joins a jammed news bunch in Boston; WHDH, WCVB and WBZ all air an 11 p.m. news.
Kelley tells the Globe he’ll use the MLB playoffs and World Series to promote both the 10 and 11 p.m. shows. The longer the beloved Sox stay in the hunt, the better the platform for promotion.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.