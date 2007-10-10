WFXT Goes Up to 11

WFXT Boston debuts an 11 p.m. newscast Nov. 5, the Boston Globe reports, V.P./G.M. Gregg Kelley says the popularity of FXT’s 10 p.m. newscast pushed the station to try 11 p.m. too.

The Fox O&O joins a jammed news bunch in Boston; WHDH, WCVB and WBZ all air an 11 p.m. news.

Kelley tells the Globe he’ll use the MLB playoffs and World Series to promote both the 10 and 11 p.m. shows. The longer the beloved Sox stay in the hunt, the better the platform for promotion.