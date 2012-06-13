WFXT Boston To Debut 4 A.M. News

If there’s some groaning coming out of Boston these days, it’s either from Red Sox fans, as the team continues to sputter, or it’s from WFXT’s rivals, as the Fox O&O has announced it will start at 4 a.m. on July 9.

As we’ve seen with the 4:30 a.m. news around the country, once one station flips the switch on it, others tend to follow suit, often with a degree of reluctance. Currently, WCVB starts at 4:30, as does WBZ. WHDH starts at 5 a.m.

Other stations who’ve made the move to 4 a.m. include WPIX New York, KTVI St. Louis and KLAS Las Vegas.

The WFXT morning show is “a mix of news, weather, traffic, opinions, viewer feedback and live in-studio guests,” said Fox in a statement.

“This additional expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to covering news for the viewers wherever and whenever it happens,” said Gregg Kelley, WFXT’s vice president and general manager.

WFXT also announced hour-long newscasts at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, starting July 7.

Boston newsroom denizens better get their rest now.