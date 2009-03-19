WFTS Launches Weekend News

Always good to see stations actually increasing their news output these days.WFTS Tampa plans to do five hours of news on weekends starting April 4, reports the Tampa Tribune.

Scripps’ ABC outlet has hired Ellen McNamara, daughter of legendary CBS guy Bob McNamara, to help with the weekend anchor duties. She’ll pair with WFTS vet John Thomas.

The newscasts will run from 6-8 a.m. Saturdays, then another hour after GMA. On Sundays, ABC Action News will air 7-8 a, then another hour after GMA. Looking at the FTS TV sked, I see a lot of paid programming, GMA and some Power Rangers RPM in those slots now.

Rich Pegram, former mentor to Tampa’s Bay News 9 guru Elliott Wiser, runs the show at WFTS.