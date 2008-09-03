WFLD Can Help You With Your Personal Life

WFLD Chicago is launching "YourDatingSpot" on MyFoxChicago.com–a "free, easy to use local online dating site" aimed at pairing up Windy City singles. The DatingSpot button is located smack in the middle of the WFLD homepage. Users click on the button to fill out a profile, which goes live September 15.

Once live, the program prompts users to search for a mate by answering "quick questions" like Deep Dish or Thin Crust (I don’t know, some Chicago thing) or Cubs Fan or Sox Fan–one topic that should be heating up as the summer wanes.

The Fox O&Os have had success with similar programs around the country, including ones at KSAX Phoenix and WJBK Detroit.