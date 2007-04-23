Wednesday, April 25th, 2007
It's the 14th annual T. Howard Foundation Diversity Awards Dinner at Gotham Hall in New York. Honorees include Disney-ABC Television President Anne Sweeney and Turner Broadcasting. Elsewhere in NYC, the aforementioned Tribeca Film Fest kicks off downtown with filmmaker/cable guru/D.C. muckety-muck Al Gore speaking about, yup, the environment. In midtown, it's the book-release party for Watch This, Listen Up, Click Here at Campbell Apartment by moonlighting marketing wizzes David Verklin and Bernice Kanner.
