Weather Channel Grants Child’s Wish

The Weather Channel had a special guest on its air June 20 — eight-year-old Sophia Thompson, who visited the network’s Atlanta’s headquarters as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Thompson, who is from Burien, Wash., loves the weather and uses The Weather Channel app while waiting for doctors during her cancer treatment. On Thursday, Weather Channel greeted her and her parents with a “blue carpet” arrival and decked its offices with welcome banners and signage.

She was on-air during the 9 a.m. ET hour of Morning Rush with meteorologists Stephanie Abrams, Mike Bettes, Maria LaRosa and Jen Carfargno and almost all of the network’s meteorologists came by to meet her. All 600-plus Atlanta employees wore “Welcome Sophia!” t-shirts and its café featured Thompson’s favorite menu, with a decorated table for her to have lunch with her parents and on-camera meteorologists to talk about the weather.

You can watch a video clip of her on-air below:



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyjdITI2nPE[/embed]