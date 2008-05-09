WCNC Twitters the Primary

Reporters at NBC affiliate WCNC used Twitter to report on the North Carolina primary earlier this week, reports Lost Remote and others. Calling itself a "microblogging service," Twitter allows people to communicate short messages via instant messenging and SMS.

Watch this page through election night for the latest updates from our team of reporters, anchors and producers covering the primary from all angles,"it said on WCNC.com. Their brief updates will be filed here throughout the night, via micro-blogging serviceTwitter.

A crew of reporters filed rapid-fire, real-time Twitter updates from the field.

"Senator Clinton speaking right now in Indianapolis… crowd chanting Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. Complete wrap at 11," wrote anchor Bobby Sisk.

"McCrory doing his last interview of the night with TV folks now. Print and radio lined up next. Only media types left in ballroom. Goodnite," wrote reporter Mark Boone.

The Belo station said the experiment was "incredibly successful."