WBRC Launches Finebaum Channel
Fox O&O WBRC Birmingham has partnered with longtime Alabama sports authority Paul Finebaum to launch MyFoxFinebaum.com. The Finebaum microsite features streaming vid of Finebaum’s radio show each day, and a place for fans of ‘bama sports to chat.
We’re not from the region, but we understand college football is sort of popular there.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.