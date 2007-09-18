Trending

WBRC Launches Finebaum Channel

By

Fox O&O WBRC Birmingham has partnered with longtime Alabama sports authority Paul Finebaum to launch MyFoxFinebaum.com. The Finebaum microsite features streaming vid of Finebaum’s radio show each day, and a place for fans of ‘bama sports to chat. 

We’re not from the region, but we understand college football is sort of popular there.