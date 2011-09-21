WBAL Debuts 7 AM News on Dot-2

Joerres

WBAL Baltimore is launching a 7 a.m. newscast on its “WBAL Plus” 11.2 channel October 3, reports the Baltimore Sun.

The 60-minute newscast will air while Today occupies the main channel, an NBC affiliate.

Dan Joerres took over the Hearst TV station, a news power in DMA No. 27, when Jordan Wertleib was bumped up to a corporate role in New York.

Joerres said in a staff memo:

As another testament to WBAL-TV’s news leadership in the market, we are thrilled to announce the addition of a 7am newscast to WBAL- Plus Monday through Friday starting on October 3rd. By continuing our morning news on WBAL Plus, we are able to offer the best of both worlds in local and national news, with viewers having access to both the Today Show and the market’s number one morning news team.

This hour-long newscast will offer news headlines, weather and traffic, as well as breaking news and other necessary information. We see this as an opportunity to extend our Live, Local Latebreaking brand to viewers looking for more local coverage in the morning.

