WB: We’re Back!

What was that WB bug doing on the bottom left of my screen during America’s Next Top Model last night? Didn’t we retire the WB last week? Didn’t we (and by “we”, I mean “they”: Chris Rock, Tyra Banks and industry insiders like Ben Grossman fete The CW’s arrival with a big green wingding at the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles earlier this week?

So needless to say, I was surprised when, every time we (and by “we”, I mean my wife) turned back to Model on WPIX New York, the WB logo appeared on-screen. Still working out some kinks, I guess.

By Michael Malone