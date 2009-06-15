Watson lands at 11 am on MSNBC

It wasn’t that long ago I was writing about Carlos Watson as the potential host of a daytime talk strip produced and distributed by Hearst-Argyle. Watson, an energetic entrepreneur, hosted a series of news-oriented specials called Conversations with Carlos Watson for Hearst-Argyle Television Group. Hearst-Argyle had hoped to roll out the strip this fall.

Then the economy tanked and Watson started popping up on MSNBC. He first filled in during the daytime hours in February and then was officially hired in March. Now 11 a.m. ET is all his, reports TVNewser.

He’ll be sandwiched in between Dylan Ratigan, formerly of CNBC, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET, and Dr. Nancy Snyderman at noon.

Watson also recently launched his personal Web site, The Stimulist. The site’s tag line is “The Optimist’s Daily Brief.” It’s impressive Watson finds anything to post there lately.