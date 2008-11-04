Watching MSNBC, Wanting NBC News

Not remotely shocking, but nevertheless disappointing:







At about 3 p.m. PT my only way to watch NBC News is through MSNBC.







And it is there that MSNBC “host” Keith Olbermann comments that John McCain mispronouncing the word “pundit” made his day and then smugly sets up a clip featuring Sarah Palin.







I really had hoped that on Election Day maybe — just maybe — the venerable NBC News would trump MSNBC’s successful but one-sided reputation.







Apparently not. Sigh.