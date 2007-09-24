The War: PBS

"The tone and look of Mr. Burns’s series, which begins Sunday on PBS, is as elegiac and compelling as any of his previous works, but particularly now, as the conflict in Iraq unravels, this degree of insularity — at such length and detail — is disconcerting." (NY Times) "Still, Burns and collaborators Lynn Novick and Geoffrey C. Ward unearth breathtaking new footage (much of it in color) and flesh out the imagery with on-camera testimony from those who survived the war, creating a fitting tribute to how ordinary people can respond — in ways inspiring and heartbreaking — to extraordinary times." (Variety) "There are works of TV art so extraordinary, all you can do is be grateful. With The War, gratitude abounds" (USA Today)"The stories that made the cut in Burns’ film, most culled from interviews conducted with natives of Waterbury, Conn., Mobile, Ala., Sacramento, Calif., and Luverne, Minn., aren’t the only stories we should be hearing from the remaining veterans of World War II and their families.With any luck, they’ll just be there to start a much longer - and yes, perhaps more diverse - conversation." (Philly Daily News)"It is so rewarding and so important that it’s a shame that PBS has chosen to roll it out - two hours each on four consecutive evenings starting Sunday and three consecutive nights the following week - in the midst of all the new entertainment programs premiering on the other networks." (NY Post)"With "The War," Burns - along with co-director and co-producer Lynn Novick, writer Geoffrey C. Ward and his massive filmmaking team - has forged a masterwork. "The War" isn’t just the best thing Burns has done since "The Civil War." It’s the best thing he’s done including "The Civil War."(NY Daily News)"At the same time, these recollections come at a remove of 60 years, and the film on the whole has a quality of veiled distance. That may be all but unavoidable in any documentary; in the end, we may actually need Steven Spielberg in order to get a sense of something as wild and big as D-day. For all its abundance of images and of the great calamity they contain — this is the documentary as necropolis — "The War" can feel faraway and small, airless, endless.



But the pictures are there to see, and the voices to hear, and they are worth looking at and listening to, and thinking about." (LA Times)