WAND Anchor Flips the Script, Proposes to Interview Subject

WAND Decatur anchor Mark Rivera pulled off a neat little ruse yesterday, getting a State Journal Register reporter to appear on air for a segment, then proposing to the woman.

The woman is Alissa Groeninger, and she went on the newscast believing she was there to chat about The Voice.

Rivera then announces to the audience that he and Groeninger have been dating for three years, drops to his knee, and whips out the ring.

Groeninger looks pretty stunned, and pretty emotional.

Block Communications owns WAND, the NBC affiliate, in Champaign-Decatur-Springfield.

Said Groeninger on Twitter: “I thought making it out of bed for an early morning run was going to be the highlight of my day…”