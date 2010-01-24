Walters Returns to 'This Week'

Barbara Walters will guest host ABC’s This Week on Jan. 31, the network announced Sunday. The ABC News veteran last filled in on the Sunday public affairs program in 1990, when David Brinkley was the host.

This Week has been without a permanent host since George Stephanopoulos signed off three weeks ago. Chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper and Nightline co-anchor Terry Moran have been rotating and are considered the front-runners for the job. Negotiations to bring ABC News veteran Ted Koppel back for a short-term contract to host the program recently broke down, according to sources. (See related story, Koppel Not Headed To ‘This Week’“.)

Walters’ guests will be Fox News chairman Roger Ailes and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington.