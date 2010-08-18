In wake of series success, AMC promotes three

Here’s today’s snapshot of media moves from around the Web:

Basic cable network AMC — which is having a lot of success with its original series Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Rubicon — promoted three executives, reports Variety. Ben Davis was named VP of scripted programming and Susan Goldberg named VP of production. Allison Hoffman was promoted to the newly created position of VP of creative and brand strategy.

Current TV, the cable network started by Al Gore and Joel Hyatt, added three to its ad sales department. Ryan Forbell, formerly with Turner Sports, was named director of ad sales. Jessica Kleiner, previously with MTV Networks, and Kathryn McCarthy, previously with Bravo, each were named ad sales account execs.

Michael Grover and Cindy Slocki joined Discovery-Hasbro’s new children’s network, The Hub, to lend a hand before the net’s October 10 launch. Grover, formerly at Cartoon Network, joins as director of consumer marketing, while Slocki, formerly a brand director at United Media, joins as director of integrated marketing solutions.

Shawn Anderson joins PromaxBDA as the association’s new director of marketing and communications. Previously, he was an independent consultant.

