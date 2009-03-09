WAGA Turns 60
A hearty happy birthday to WAGA Atlanta, as the Fox O&O marks 60 years of broadcasting to Atlantans today. WAGA has created a microsite offering historic videos, promos and photos, and interviews with the various faces of WAGA over the years. There’s also a 1949 rate card, pictured below.
“We are extremely proud that WAGA FOX 5’s community commitment and broadcast excellence is as strong today as it was six decades ago,” said VP/GM Gene McHugh. “While the world around us has changed, our station has and will continue to serve Atlanta residents with the best in news, entertainment, sports and public affairs programming.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.