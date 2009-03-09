WAGA Turns 60

A hearty happy birthday to WAGA Atlanta, as the Fox O&O marks 60 years of broadcasting to Atlantans today. WAGA has created a microsite offering historic videos, promos and photos, and interviews with the various faces of WAGA over the years. There’s also a 1949 rate card, pictured below.

“We are extremely proud that WAGA FOX 5’s community commitment and broadcast excellence is as strong today as it was six decades ago,” said VP/GM Gene McHugh. “While the world around us has changed, our station has and will continue to serve Atlanta residents with the best in news, entertainment, sports and public affairs programming.”